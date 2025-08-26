Gangwal, The Chinkerpoo Family Trust may sell ₹7,000 crore stake in IndiGo

IndiGo holders Rakesh Gangwal and The Chinkerpoo Family Trust, offered about 12.1 million shares at floor price of ₹5,808 each, according to terms seen by Bloomberg.

Proceeds of the offering by Rakesh Gangwal and The Chinkerpoo Family Trust will stand at around ₹7,028 crore or $801m, at offer floor price. The settlement is expected to take place on August 29.

Placement agents include Morgan Stanley India Company, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities and J P Morgan India. The price represents 4 per cent discount to the last close of 386.5 million shares outstanding (196.1 million-share float) as of August 26.