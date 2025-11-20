Home / Companies / News / GE Aerospace to invest $14 million in its Pune manufacturing facility

GE Aerospace to invest $14 million in its Pune manufacturing facility

GE Aerospace
A network of more than 300 suppliers serves the Pune facility, and across India GE Aerospace has over 2,200 suppliers (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
GE Aerospace will invest $14 million to expand the capacity of its manufacturing facility in Pune, taking the total investment announced in less than two years for the 10-year-old site to $44 million.

The components made at the facility are used for GE90, GEnx, GE9X and LEAP engines. CFM, an equal joint venture between GE and Safran, manufactures the LEAP engines.

In a release on Thursday, the company announced it will invest $14 million in the Pune manufacturing facility and added that the investment builds upon the $30 million announced last year.

"The new investment will strengthen the site's capabilities through upgraded manufacturing processes and automation, including enhancements that support advanced engine components," the release said.

At current exchange rate, $14 million investment is worth around Rs 124 crore.

A network of more than 300 suppliers serves the Pune facility, and across India GE Aerospace has over 2,200 suppliers.

"Over the past 10 years, the facility has trained more than 5,000 production associates in precision manufacturing processes, playing a vital role in developing local talent," the release said.

The facility, which started as a multi-business manufacturing site, has become a high-tech aerospace parts supplier for the company's global commercial engine factories, it added.

Vishwajit Singh, Managing Director of the GE Aerospace's Pune facility, said the latest investment reflects its commitment to the Make in India initiative and to advancing India's role in global aerospace manufacturing.

The Pune facility uses proprietary lean operations model FLIGHT DECK.

Apart from this facility, GE Aerospace has the John F Welch Technology Centre in Bengaluru that has completed 25 years.

More than 1,400 commercial engines of GE and CFM power aircraft of Indian carriers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :General ElectricGeneral Electric GEaerospacePune

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

