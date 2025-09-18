GE Healthcare weighs stake sale in China unit amid market challenges

Medical device maker GE Healthcare is working with advisers to explore options including the sale of a stake in its China unit, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A potential transaction may value the assets at several billion dollars, the report said, adding that the considerations are preliminary and no final decisions have been made.

A spokesperson for GE HealthCare said the company does not respond to market rumors, but added that it remains comitted to supporting patients in China, which is one of the largest healthcare markets globally.

Political tensions, fierce domestic competition and China's slowing economic growth are eroding the confidence of US