Ather crosses 500 experience centres, eyes 700 by FY26 amid demand

Electric scooter maker Ather Energy Limited crossed a significant milestone with the opening of over 500 experience centres (ECs) across India. In recent months, Ather has rapidly expanded its presence nationwide, with a particular focus on Middle and North India to meet rising demand for its electric scooters, especially the Rizta—Ather’s first family scooter.

“While South India continues to be our strongest base, where we are steadily growing, the success of Rizta has also helped us fast-track expansion in Middle and North India,” said Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy.

Ather competes with Ola Electric, Bajaj Auto and TVS. Its growth is not confined to metros.

“We are also building deeper into tier 2 and 3 cities, where consumer response has been equally encouraging. As we continue to scale, our focus remains on making Ather accessible to more customers across India, with the aim of crossing 700 experience centres by the end of FY26,” Phokela added. Between June and August 2025, Ather added 101 new experience centres to its network. Of these, more than 58 were in Middle and North India, in cities such as Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Mandsaur and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, Sundargarh in Odisha, Vadodara in Gujarat and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

The company is also deepening its footprint in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, including Calicut, Indore, Nashik, Coimbatore, Guntur, Haldwani, Satara, Kota, Kangra and Aizawl. It has been deploying multiple retail formats tailored to different markets and consistently expanding its service network, including Ather Gold service centres. Over the years, Ather’s retail network has grown significantly, with Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu each hosting more than 50 experience centres. At the city level, Bengaluru leads with 18 centres, followed by Pune and Hyderabad with 13 each, Delhi with nine, and Mumbai and Chennai with eight each. This expansion has been fuelled by strong consumer demand and rising market share. Ather’s national market share grew to 14.3 per cent in Q1 FY26, up from 7.6 per cent in Q1 FY25. In Middle India, its share grew 2.6 times year-on-year to 10.7 per cent, while in South India it retained leadership with a dominant 22.8 per cent share in Q1 FY25.