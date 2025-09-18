Maruti Suzuki cuts prices by up to ₹1.3 lakh after GST rate slash

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Thursday announced price cuts of up to ₹130,000 across its models effective September 22, passing on full GST benefits along with additional reductions to boost demand and encourage customers to move from two-wheelers to four-wheelers ahead of the festival season.

Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, Marketing and Sales, MSIL, said in a video press conference that the price cuts are particularly significant in the entry-level segment.

“In Alto K10, the reduction is in the range of 10.6-20 per cent; in S-Presso, 12.6-24 per cent; Celerio, 8.6-17 per cent; Wagon R, 8.7-14 per cent. This is a double bonanza for the festival season to accelerate motorisation in the country,” he said.