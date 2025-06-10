GEF Capital Partners sells 5.55% stake in Premier Energies for ₹2,629 cr

GEF Capital Partners on Tuesday divested a 5.55 per cent stake in Premier Energies for Rs 2,629 crore through open market transactions.
Premier Energies Ltd (PEL) is among the largest integrated manufacturers of solar photovoltaic cells and modules (in terms of installed capacity) and specialty solar photovoltaic products in India.
US-based GEF Capital Partners through its affiliate South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings LLC sold a total of 2.5 crore equity shares, representing a 5.55 per cent stake in Premier Energies Ltd, as per the bulk deal data available with the NSE.
The transaction, valued at around Rs 2,629 crore, was executed at an average price of Rs 1,051.60 per share.
Following the stake sale, the shareholding of South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings in Premier Energies declined to 5.55 per cent from 11.10 per cent.
Meanwhile, Quant Mutual Fund bought 43.55 lakh shares, amounting to a 0.97 per cent stake in Premier Energies.
Also, Premji Invest's arm PI Opportunities AIF V purchased 33.28 lakh scrips or 0.74 per cent holding in Hyderabad-based Premier Energies.
The shares were acquired at the same price, taking the combined deal value to Rs 808.02 crore.
Details of the other buyers of Premier Energies' shares could not be ascertained on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Shares of Premier Energies rose 1.94 per cent to close at Rs 1,082.80 apiece on the NSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app