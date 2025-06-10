Reliance Defence partners Diehl for precision-guided munitions in India

Reliance Defence (R-Defence), a firm promoted by Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra), has tied up with Germany-based Diehl Defence for the production of next-generation Terminally Guided Munitions (TGM).

R-Defence will establish a large, high-tech, greenfield, integrated ammunition and explosive plant (manufacturing facility) in Watad Industrial Area, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

In May 2025, the company tied up with another Germany-based defence firm—Rheinmetall AG—to supply the explosives and propellants for medium- and large-calibre ammunition.

The facilities for the above-mentioned partnerships in Ratnagiri will be established with an investment of ₹5,000 crore over the next five years, a company source stated.

R-Defence is aiming to start manufacturing in the next 18 months, as it has the land and principal approvals for the plant in place. The company aims to fund 30 per cent of the investment via equity and the other 70 per cent via debt. The equity is likely to come from the company's internal cash accruals, the source said. R-Defence aims to be amongst the country's top three private defence exporters in the next 12 to 24 months. It is likely to sign long-term agreements with firms like Diehl and Rheinmetall for five to ten years in the coming months.

The partnerships are a part of the company’s ammunition-focused strategy, where the products made in India will have 60 per cent indigenous content. It is eyeing the market opportunity to potentially generate ₹10,000 crore in revenue through the development and supply of advanced ammunition systems. The partnership with Diehl will drive local production of the Vulcano 155 mm precision-guided munition system, catering to the Indian Armed Forces. As the prime contractor to the Indian Armed Forces, it will lead the execution of this high-impact programme, with Diehl Defence providing critical technology and system-level expertise, R-Defence noted. This is also Reliance Group’s fourth global partnership, expanding upon its established collaborations with Dassault Aviation, Thales Group of France, and Rheinmetall.