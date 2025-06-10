Home / Companies / News / Titan looks to double bag sales under IRTH, Fastrack brands in FY26

Titan looks to double bag sales under IRTH, Fastrack brands in FY26

Titan aims to double sales to 15 lakh bags in FY26 under IRTH and Fastrack, supported by rising demand, new leather ranges, online partnerships, and retail expansion

Titan
premium
The product portfolio includes handbags, shoulder bags, wallets, keychains and charms, organisers, and a new range of leather products. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 8:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Titan’s accessory division, which retails bags under brands like IRTH and Fastrack, is eyeing a 100 per cent growth of the number of units sold in financial year 2025-26 (FY26) from FY25.
 
“In FY25, we sold as many as 7.5 lakh bags under the IRTH and Fastrack brands. Now, we are expecting an almost 100 per cent growth in FY26 on account of improving customer preferences, and rise in disposable incomes of women, among other factors. This would mean a doubling of units sold in the new financial year to almost 15 lakh bags,” Manish Gupta, chief executive officer (CEO)-fragrance and accessories division at Titan, told Business Standard.
 
At the current rate, the brand has outlined plans to clock a revenue of ₹500 crore from the accessories division by FY28. In FY25, the handbags division crossed a three-figure revenue mark, Gupta added.
 
The product portfolio includes handbags, shoulder bags, wallets, keychains and charms, organisers, etc., along with a new range of leather products. 
 
“However, the aspiration is to clock revenues of ₹1,000 crore in the same time, which presents an opportunity to sell 40 lakh bags. We plan to grow the market on the back of enhanced customer experience, and better store value proposition,” Gupta said, adding: “We are expecting ₹600 crore will come from IRTH while ₹400 crore will come from Fastrack.”
 
Further, the IRTH brand is poised to expand its retail presence to 100 stores by FY28, targeting presence in malls and high streets.
 
Currently, almost 10-15 per cent of IRTH’s sales came from the online channel. “We have just launched an exclusive partnership with shopping platform Myntra last week, and expect that to accelerate the online sales share to 25 per cent,” Gupta said.
 
Meanwhile, 70 per cent of sales for the Fastrack brand came from the online channel.
 
The Indian women’s handbag market is valued at ₹6,000 crore, of which ₹2,600 crore is organised while a majority is unorganised.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Egis appoints regional leaders to boost growth in West, South Asia

Biz2x aims to secure ₹17,000 crore loan disbursal to MSMEs in FY26

Reliance Defence partners Diehl for precision-guided munitions in India

Sumit Madan next MD,CEO of Max Life Insurance, to take charge from Oct 2025

HDFC Life declares its highest-ever bonus of ₹4,102 cr for policyholders

Topics :TitanFastrack

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story