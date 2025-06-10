Titan looks to double bag sales under IRTH, Fastrack brands in FY26

Titan’s accessory division, which retails bags under brands like IRTH and Fastrack, is eyeing a 100 per cent growth of the number of units sold in financial year 2025-26 (FY26) from FY25.

“In FY25, we sold as many as 7.5 lakh bags under the IRTH and Fastrack brands. Now, we are expecting an almost 100 per cent growth in FY26 on account of improving customer preferences, and rise in disposable incomes of women, among other factors. This would mean a doubling of units sold in the new financial year to almost 15 lakh bags,” Manish Gupta, chief executive officer (CEO)-fragrance and accessories division at Titan, told Business Standard.

At the current rate, the brand has outlined plans to clock a revenue of ₹500 crore from the accessories division by FY28. In FY25, the handbags division crossed a three-figure revenue mark, Gupta added. The product portfolio includes handbags, shoulder bags, wallets, keychains and charms, organisers, etc., along with a new range of leather products. "However, the aspiration is to clock revenues of ₹1,000 crore in the same time, which presents an opportunity to sell 40 lakh bags. We plan to grow the market on the back of enhanced customer experience, and better store value proposition," Gupta said, adding: "We are expecting ₹600 crore will come from IRTH while ₹400 crore will come from Fastrack."