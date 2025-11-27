Home / Companies / News / Tata Realty takes ₹1,280 crore loan from DBS Bank for Gurugram project

Tata Realty takes ₹1,280 crore loan from DBS Bank for Gurugram project

The loan facility has been availed by Tata Realty's special purpose vehicle (SPV), which has developed commercial project 'Intellion Park' in Gurugram

real estate
The funds are being deployed towards certified green assets that meet globally recognised sustainability benchmarks
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 2:27 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd has taken a Rs 1,280 crore loan from DBS Bank India for a sustainable commercial project in Gurugram, a statement said.

DBS Bank India acted as the sole advisor and green loan coordinator for this transaction. A green loan financing intends to fund or refinance projects that provide environmental benefits.

The loan facility has been availed by Tata Realty's special purpose vehicle (SPV), which has developed commercial project 'Intellion Park' in Gurugram.

This Grade A office campus has 2.1 million sq ft office spaces.

The funds are being deployed towards certified green assets that meet globally recognised sustainability benchmarks.

Santanu Mitra, Head of Large Corporate Banking, DBS Bank India, said, "Real estate and infrastructure is a key focus for DBS Bank India, and we have supported several innovative, sustainable projects being developed across the country."  Sanjay Dutt, CEO of Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd said the loan facility reflects the Tata Group's legacy of social and environmental responsibility and comes at a time when India's commercial real-estate sector and GCC ecosystem are rapidly expanding.

Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, has 19.6 million square feet of commercial portfolio, branded as Intellion.

The portfolio comprises 9.4 million sq ft of operational Grade A office spaces and future potential/ under development 10.2 million sq ft.

Tata Realty's residential arm Tata Housing has more than 34 projects across major cities and the Maldives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Paytm arm PPSL gets RBI approval to operate as payment aggregator

Patel Engineering gets ₹800 crore mining-related work order in Chhattisgarh

Cloudextel secures ₹200 cr debt to boost AI-ready digital infrastructure

Vodafone Idea unit cuts debt issue size, aims for December completion

Netflix outage hits users as Stranger Things season 5 drops today

Topics :Tata RealtyGurugramDBS BankDBS

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story