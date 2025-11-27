Patel Engineering gets ₹800 crore mining-related work order in Chhattisgarh

Patel Engineering has secured two projects worth around ₹800 crore for mining related activities in Chhattisgarh.
The company has received letter of intents from Saidax Engineers and Infrastructures.
The total project value for both letter of intents combined is ₹798.19 crore (excluding taxes), Patel Engineering said in a statement.
Patel Engineering Ltd has received two Letter of Intents (LoIs) for the execution of excavation and associated works and transportation of coal at a project located at Jhiria West OCP of Hasdeo Area, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, for Coal India arm South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL).
Patel Engineering Managing Director Kavita Shirvaikar said: "The new projects come in addition to a robust tender pipeline of more than ₹34,000 crores already bid and under evaluation." The company also looks to participate in business opportunities worth ₹18,000 crore expected to come up for bidding before the end of this financial year, she said.
Patel Engineering Ltd has a significant presence in the hydropower, tunnelling, and irrigation sectors.
