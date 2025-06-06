Home / Companies / News / Genpact acquires AI solutions provider XponentL Data to boost capabilities

Genpact acquires AI solutions provider XponentL Data to boost capabilities

Genpact buys XponentL Data, gaining domain-led data strategy, AI engineering skills and partnerships with AWS, Microsoft and Databricks to accelerate AI transformation

Genpact
The acquisition will fuel Genpact’s Service-as-Agentic-Solutions and the Genpact AI Gigafactory by bringing comprehensive domain solutions in life sciences and healthcare
Avik Das Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Genpact has acquired XponentL Data, a data products and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider, as it pivots towards data, AI and other advanced technologies to support clients throughout the AI transformation lifecycle.
 
XponentL brings differentiated domain-led data strategy, design and engineering capabilities, deep industry experience and strategic partnerships. In addition to being a Databricks partner, XponentL adds robust training and capabilities across several leading data platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft.
 
‘XponentL’s robust intellectual property will further strengthen how Genpact can help clients harness the full value of their data,’ said Genpact CEO Balkrishan Kalra.
 
The acquisition will fuel Genpact’s Service-as-Agentic-Solutions and the Genpact AI Gigafactory by bringing comprehensive domain solutions in life sciences and healthcare, as well as deep expertise in enterprise data and AI strategy, architecture and engineering talent.
 
‘Genpact’s domain, process and technology leadership, global footprint and extensive client base will help scale our solutions together to drive greater impact for our clients,’ said Tom Johnstone, CEO of XponentL Data.

Topics :GenpactAI technologyAritifical intelligence

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

