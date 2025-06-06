Tata Electronics, BEL sign MoU to develop local semiconductor solutions

Tata Electronics has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Electronics Limited ( BEL ) to jointly develop electronics and semiconductor solutions, the company announced on Friday.

The agreement with BEL, a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, aims to deliver end-to-end solutions that meet domestic requirements. The MoU was signed in Mumbai on June 5.

Focus on fab, OSAT and design services

As part of the collaboration, the two companies will explore joint efforts in semiconductor manufacturing and associated services. This includes Semiconductor Fabrication (Fab), Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT), and chip design services offered by Tata Electronics, aligned with BEL’s current and future product needs.

The companies will focus on components such as microcontrollers (MCUs), systems-on-chip (SoCs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and other processors. Tata Electronics said the two firms also plan to jointly develop manufacturing solutions for BEL’s portfolio by sharing technical resources, knowledge and best practices. Strategic timing for BEL The MoU comes a day after BEL announced orders worth ₹2,323 crore from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) for base and depot spares for missile systems on Indian Naval ships. On June 4, the defence electronics firm also disclosed ₹537 crore in fresh orders, in addition to those announced on May 16.