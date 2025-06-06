Hudco board approves ₹750 crore fundraise via non-convertible debentures

The board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (Hudco) on Friday approved raising ₹750 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) at a coupon rate of 6.52 per cent.
The unsecured, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures will be issued on a private placement basis to a select group of investors. Each debenture will have a face value of ₹1,00,000, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The base issue size is ₹500 crore, with a green-shoe option of an additional ₹250 crore. The bonds are proposed to be listed on the BSE and will be redeemable at face value after three years. Interest will be paid annually.
According to a Business Standard report, Hudco is among several Indian companies that have tapped into the domestic debt capital market this week, collectively raising over ₹12,000 crore. The moves come amid expectations of a 25-basis-point (bps) repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
However, the RBI surprised markets on Friday with a 50-bps cut, bringing the repo rate down to 5.5 per cent from 6 per cent—a development that could further accelerate debt fundraising.
Hudco, a public sector enterprise providing financing for housing and infrastructure projects, was granted Navratna status in April 2024. The company reported a 3.93 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹727.74 crore for Q4 FY25. Revenue for the quarter surged 37 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,760 crore.
For the full fiscal year, net profit rose to ₹2,709.14 crore, up from ₹2,116.74 crore in FY24.
Hudco shares closed 1.78 per cent lower at ₹246.20 apiece on the BSE on Friday.
