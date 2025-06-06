Home / Companies / News / GAIL discharges first LNG vessel at Dabhol Terminal in monsoon season

GAIL discharges first LNG vessel at Dabhol Terminal in monsoon season

Located on the Maharashtra coastline, the Dabhol LNG Terminal plays a vital role in India's gas infrastructure

GAIL, GAIL (India) (Photo: X@gailindia)
Unlike conventional land-connected systems, Dabhol’s island breakwater design is a feat of advanced marine engineering. | (Photo: X@gailindia)
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 5:47 PM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd has successfully discharged its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel at the Dabhol LNG Terminal following the completion of its Breakwater Project, enabling operations even during the Southwest monsoon.
 
The vessel GAIL Bhuwan arrived on June 2, 2025, and was received by Chairman and Managing Director Sandeep Kumar Gupta, along with Director (Marketing) Sanjay Kumar. This development marks the start of uninterrupted, year-round operations at the terminal, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
With the breakwater now fully operational and all statutory approvals secured, the Dabhol Terminal has officially been designated an all-weather port. This enables safer, more reliable LNG handling throughout the year—particularly during monsoon months, when marine activity along India’s western coast is typically disrupted.
 
Strategic hub in India’s gas grid
  Located on Maharashtra’s coastline, the Dabhol LNG Terminal is a critical component of India’s natural gas infrastructure. It currently has a regasification capacity of 5.0 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), feeding into the national grid via the Dabhol–Bangalore and Dabhol–Panvel pipelines.
 
Unlike conventional land-connected systems, Dabhol’s island breakwater design is a feat of advanced marine engineering. GAIL noted that the project overcame multiple technical challenges through innovative, customised solutions and collaboration across various stakeholders.
 
The commissioning of the breakwater is expected to significantly boost vessel access and improve capacity utilisation, helping reinforce India’s energy supply chain.
 
“This milestone comes as GAIL prepares to expand the terminal’s capacity from 5.0 MMTPA to 6.3 MMTPA in the first phase over the next three years. Once expanded, the terminal is expected to handle up to 100 LNG cargoes annually,” the company said. 
 
Q4 financial performance
  On May 13, GAIL reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,491.76 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), marginally up from ₹2,468.71 crore in Q4 FY24.
 
Sequentially, however, net profit dropped nearly 39 per cent from ₹4,081.56 crore reported in Q3 FY25.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 11.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹36,551.15 crore in Q4 FY25, though slightly down from ₹36,937.05 crore in the previous quarter.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

