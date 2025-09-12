Home / Companies / News / Hyundai CEO says Georgia battery plant faces 2-3 month delay after raid

Hyundai CEO says Georgia battery plant faces 2-3 month delay after raid

The plant, one of the major industrial sites that South Korean companies are currently building in the US, was slated to begin operations later this year

Hyundai
The immigration raid, carried out by the US Department of Homeland Security, saw the detention of around 475 workers, including over 300 South Koreans, from the battery plant co-owned by Hyundai and LG Energy Solutions.(Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hyundai Motor Chief Executive Officer (CEO) José Muñoz stated on Friday that their battery plant in Georgia, United States (US), is facing a two to three-month startup delay following an immigration raid last week.
 
"For the construction phase of the plants, you need to get specialised people. There are a lot of skills and equipment that you cannot find in the United States," Munoz said in his first public comment since the raid, as quoted by Reuters.
 
The plant, one of the major industrial sites that South Korean companies are currently building in the US, was slated to begin operations later this year.
 
However, now with the delay, Munoz said that Hyundai will source batteries from other plants, including from a Georgia plant co-owned with Korean battery-maker SK On.

Over 475 detained

The raid, carried out by the US Department of Homeland Security, saw the detention of around 475 workers, including over 300 South Koreans, from the battery plant co-owned by Hyundai and LG Energy Solutions.
 
According to a report by the Associated Press, quoting US authorities, some of the detained Korean workers had illegally crossed the US border, while others entered legally but had expired visas or entered on visa waivers that prohibited them from working.
 
Munoz said that the news of the raid was "surprising" for him, and most of the workers at the centre of it were employed by suppliers of LG.
 
However, after the South Korean government reached an agreement with the US, over 300 workers were released and flown to Seoul in a charter flight on Friday.
 
South Korea has been demanding that the US improve its visa rules for skilled Korean workers, as Washington pushes Seoul to expand it industrial investments. Korean firms largely depend on short-term visitor visas or the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation to send staff for setting up and launching manufacturing sites, according to the Associated Press.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS inks pact with C-DAC to develop India's sovereign cloud ecosystem

Coal India to enhance workers' ex-gratia to ₹25 lakh from Sept 17: Minister

FSIB picks Ravi Ranjan to succeed Vinay Tonse as SBI Managing Director

India's manufacturing future bright; policy stability key: Maruti Suzuki

Tata Trusts: Dispute among directors flares; Vice-Chair Vijay Singh exits

Topics :Battery makersHyundaiUS immigration lawSouth KoreaBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story