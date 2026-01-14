Given improving prospects, a re-rating in ICICI Pru stock is possible

This was impressive given GST 2.0 and likely ₹11 crore impact of the Wage Code.
Management believes that demand for protection policies can continue into Q4FY26. MFI disbursals are stronger and this may spark activity in credit life. Given a low base for Q4FY26, mid-twenties growth is possible. The margin outlook also looks steady, tending to positive. ULIP sales are linked to equity market performances and a better market performance could lead to sharper growth trends in the ULIP category with a beat on APE. This may be a trigger.
The reported APE of ₹2,530 crore was up 4 per cent Y-o-Y, in Q3FY26 and in 9MFY26, APE declined 1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,810 crore. For 9MFY26, VNB grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,660 crore. PAT grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹390 crore in Q3FY26, with 23 per cent Y-o-Y growth for 9MFY26.