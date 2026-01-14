Given improving prospects, a re-rating in ICICI Pru stock is possible

Commission expenses grew 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,270 crore, while operating expenses grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y, resulting in a rise in EoM ratio from 16.4 per cent in Q3FY25 to 19.3 per cent in Q3FY26. On a 9MFY26 basis, the cost ratio has improved to 19.3 per cent (19.8 per cent in 9MFY25) despite loss of input tax credit.

Agency and direct channels contributed 29 per cent and 15 per cent respectively. The bancassurance channel saw 10 per cent growth Y-o-Y, with a contribution of 27 per cent in Q3FY26. Corporate agent channel growth was above 50 per cent Y-o-Y, with contribution of 13.5 per cent from 9.2 per cent in Q3FY25. The group channel declined 20 per cent Y-o-Y, with contribution down from 21 per cent in Q3FY25 to 16.2 per cent in Q3YF26. The AUM grew 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3.3 trillion, while solvency was 214.8 per cent, up 260 bps Y-o-Y.