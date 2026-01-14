Kotak Mahindra Bank marks 30 years of listing on National Stock Exchange

Kotak Mahindra Bank marked 30 years of being listed on the National Stock Exchange with a bell-ringing ceremony on Wednesday, the lender said in a statement.

The bank has a market capitalisation of approximately ₹4.2 trillion, consolidated customer assets of ₹5.76 trillion as of September 30, 2025, and reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹22,126 crore for FY25.

“The bank’s scale and consistency mirror the growing resilience and maturity of India’s financial markets,” the statement said.

Ashok Vaswani, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, said the milestone highlights Kotak’s commitment to India’s financial future.