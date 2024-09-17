Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Glas Trust takes Byju's RP to SC for removal from committee of creditors

Glas Trust takes Byju's RP to SC for removal from committee of creditors

A committee of creditors (CoC) is a group of lenders who make decisions about an insolvent company or borrower in the insolvency resolution process

Byju's
Photo: Bloomberg
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 8:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US-based lender Glas Trust LLC on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the Resolution Professional (RP) of edtech firm Byju’s for removing them from the committee of creditors.

A committee of creditors (CoC) is a group of lenders who make decisions about an insolvent company or borrower in the insolvency resolution process.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Glas Trust told the court that their removal from the list of creditors has brought down its claims from 99.41% to zero. They said they had claims of over Rs 11,000 crore. "And he has disqualified us. After verifying, he has disqualified us and the person who has 0.59% (is there)," Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Glas Trust, said.

Glas Trust told the court that they were disqualified for not supplying certain documents to the RP.

They said the RP had rescheduled the CoC meeting without telling them. "According to Section 22(1) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, he (RP) had to hold the meeting on August 27. Then he adjourns it to August 30 and then further to September 3 without telling us," Sibal said.

Byju's, represented by Senior Advocate NK Kaul, told the court the petitioners in the matter are only hedge funds internationally dealing with stressed assets. "These are people who recalled a loan three and a half years before it was due on a technical difficulty. This was challenged in the New York courts, which have exclusive jurisdiction, and the matter is pending in the New York court. When the settlement was being arrived at, they moved the petition before the Delaware courts for a TRO (temporary restraining order) action as your Lordships are well aware. So all these people come before this court and say all this bogey saying they are defaulters, they are fleeing the country. Who is fleeing the country? In the last one year, we have come to India 10 times. Not one Interpol notice, not one ED complaint. Only technical defaults on FEMA are pending," he said.

He added they had nothing to do with the settlement money with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as it was personal, tax-paid money.

More From This Section

Not paid Rs 427 cr of statutory dues between Apr 2020-Aug 2024: SpiceJet

Lenovo begins AI server production in India, opens R&D lab in Bengaluru

'Amazon Biz customer base up at annual 111% rate in 6 yrs, 65% via phones'

Jupiter Wagons to invest Rs 2,500 crore for production capacity expansion

Tata Sons rules out IPO plans despite push from shareholder SP group


Glas Trust had moved the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on September 4 seeking a stay on the proceedings of the CoC from which it has been expelled.

However, the NCLT deferred the hearing, saying that it cannot stop the proceedings of the CoC as the go-ahead for its constitution and for conducting the meetings were given by the Supreme Court.

However, the NCLT bench said that the lender can file a separate application for pursuing the matter if the case doesn’t come before the apex court till September 11.

The Supreme Court has said it will hear the matter on September 18 (Wednesday).

Pankaj Srivastava, the IRP, removed Glas Trust from the CoC, claiming that they do not represent the minimum 51 per cent of lenders in the consortium, sources had said.

The insolvency proceeding against Byju’s started last month as the Supreme Court rejected the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ruling that quashed bankruptcy proceedings against Byju’s. The apex court had stayed the August 2 order of the NCLAT allowing the edtech company's Rs 158.9 crore dues settlement with the BCCI.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US lenders counter Byju's claim, says edtech has to repay full $1.2 bn

Byju's bankruptcy ruling in US comes as a surprise for Indian official

SC to hear plea related to insolvency proceedings against Byju's on Sept 17

Byju's may not have to pay Glas Trust; verified claim is only Rs 20 cr: CEO

Byju's hits back, says BDO's lack of communication with IRP suspicious

Topics :Byju'sSupreme CourtCourt casesEdTech

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News