Glas Trust takes Byju's RP to SC for removal from committee of creditors

US-based lender Glas Trust LLC on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the Resolution Professional (RP) of edtech firm Byju’s for removing them from the committee of creditors.

A committee of creditors (CoC) is a group of lenders who make decisions about an insolvent company or borrower in the insolvency resolution process. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Glas Trust told the court that their removal from the list of creditors has brought down its claims from 99.41% to zero. They said they had claims of over Rs 11,000 crore. "And he has disqualified us. After verifying, he has disqualified us and the person who has 0.59% (is there)," Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Glas Trust, said.

Glas Trust told the court that they were disqualified for not supplying certain documents to the RP.

They said the RP had rescheduled the CoC meeting without telling them. "According to Section 22(1) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, he (RP) had to hold the meeting on August 27. Then he adjourns it to August 30 and then further to September 3 without telling us," Sibal said.

Byju's, represented by Senior Advocate NK Kaul, told the court the petitioners in the matter are only hedge funds internationally dealing with stressed assets. "These are people who recalled a loan three and a half years before it was due on a technical difficulty. This was challenged in the New York courts, which have exclusive jurisdiction, and the matter is pending in the New York court. When the settlement was being arrived at, they moved the petition before the Delaware courts for a TRO (temporary restraining order) action as your Lordships are well aware. So all these people come before this court and say all this bogey saying they are defaulters, they are fleeing the country. Who is fleeing the country? In the last one year, we have come to India 10 times. Not one Interpol notice, not one ED complaint. Only technical defaults on FEMA are pending," he said.

He added they had nothing to do with the settlement money with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as it was personal, tax-paid money.

Glas Trust had moved the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on September 4 seeking a stay on the proceedings of the CoC from which it has been expelled.

However, the NCLT deferred the hearing, saying that it cannot stop the proceedings of the CoC as the go-ahead for its constitution and for conducting the meetings were given by the Supreme Court.

However, the NCLT bench said that the lender can file a separate application for pursuing the matter if the case doesn’t come before the apex court till September 11.

The Supreme Court has said it will hear the matter on September 18 (Wednesday).

Pankaj Srivastava, the IRP, removed Glas Trust from the CoC, claiming that they do not represent the minimum 51 per cent of lenders in the consortium, sources had said.

The insolvency proceeding against Byju’s started last month as the Supreme Court rejected the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ruling that quashed bankruptcy proceedings against Byju’s. The apex court had stayed the August 2 order of the NCLAT allowing the edtech company's Rs 158.9 crore dues settlement with the BCCI.