Glenmark Pharma launches lung cancer treatment drug Tevimbra in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has launched the lung cancer treatment drug Tevimbra in India, following the approval by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

Tevimbra is developed by BeiGene (now BeOne Medicines), a global oncology leader. This launch marks Glenmark's first foray into immune-oncology in India and is a major milestone in expanding its innovative oncology portfolio, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"At a time when the cancer burden is rising sharply, we are proud to enable oncologists and patients to access Tevimbra, a therapy with proven efficacy and safety outcomes, strong science, and meaningful impact," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals President and Business Head India Formulations Alok Malik said.

"At a time when the cancer burden is rising sharply, we are proud to enable oncologists and patients to access Tevimbra, a therapy with proven efficacy and safety outcomes, strong science, and meaningful impact," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals President and Business Head India Formulations Alok Malik said.

Immuno-oncology offers a promising future for the treatment of various types of advanced cancers, which are difficult to treat, he said, adding that "Our foray in this area marks a significant inflection point in our journey to build a world-class oncology portfolio that is innovative, inclusive and at the same time life-changing for patients". Tevimbra is indicated for the treatment of first-line locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with chemotherapy and second-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC and oesophagal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) as monotherapy, the company said.