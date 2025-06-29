Glenwalk maker Cartel & Bros to expand into six Indian cities by 2025

Cartel & Bros, the Sanjay Dutt-backed maker of The Glenwalk premium Scotch whisky, plans to expand into six new Indian cities by the end of the year. As part of its growth strategy, the company aims to sell 350,000 cases by March 2026, co-founder Mokksh Sani told Business Standard.

“We are currently present in about fifteen states, and our immediate goal is to expand to six cities across India,” said Sani. “Once that is achieved, our focus will shift to strengthening The Glenwalk’s global footprint. Over the next three to five years, our target is to enter as many markets as possible, as quickly as possible.”

Glenwalk currently offers a three-year-old expression and plans to launch its five- and seven-year-old variants in August. Key volume-driving markets include Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The brand is also available in Goa, Daman and Diu, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh. Internationally, Glenwalk has expanded to Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UAE. The next phase includes entry into the USA, Hong Kong, Nepal, the African region and Sri Lanka. Commenting on the brand’s strategy, Sani said actor Sanjay Dutt, as brand ambassador, plays a key role in creating awareness. However, the main challenge lies in ensuring availability and visibility across stores, bars and restaurants. “We believe we now have the right distribution channels and placements to scale the brand,” he said.