Glenwalk maker Cartel & Bros to expand into six Indian cities by 2025

Actor Sanjay Dutt-backed Cartel & Bros aims to sell 350,000 cases by FY26, with Glenwalk set to enter six Indian cities and five new global markets by year-end

Glenwalk, Whisky
Glenwalk currently offers a three-year-old expression and plans to launch its five- and seven-year-old variants in August. Image: X@theglenwalk
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 12:59 PM IST
Cartel & Bros, the Sanjay Dutt-backed maker of The Glenwalk premium Scotch whisky, plans to expand into six new Indian cities by the end of the year. As part of its growth strategy, the company aims to sell 350,000 cases by March 2026, co-founder Mokksh Sani told Business Standard.
 
“We are currently present in about fifteen states, and our immediate goal is to expand to six cities across India,” said Sani. “Once that is achieved, our focus will shift to strengthening The Glenwalk’s global footprint. Over the next three to five years, our target is to enter as many markets as possible, as quickly as possible.”
 
Glenwalk currently offers a three-year-old expression and plans to launch its five- and seven-year-old variants in August. Key volume-driving markets include Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
 
The brand is also available in Goa, Daman and Diu, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh. Internationally, Glenwalk has expanded to Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UAE. The next phase includes entry into the USA, Hong Kong, Nepal, the African region and Sri Lanka.
 
Commenting on the brand’s strategy, Sani said actor Sanjay Dutt, as brand ambassador, plays a key role in creating awareness. However, the main challenge lies in ensuring availability and visibility across stores, bars and restaurants. “We believe we now have the right distribution channels and placements to scale the brand,” he said.
 
On the investment front, the company said that while there are no definitive plans for the upcoming quarters, it is prepared to invest as needed to support its growth.
 
Sanjay Dutt drew a parallel between The Glenwalk and his 1999 role in Vaastav: The Reality, saying, “The Glenwalk has a strong character, and it reminds me of Raghunath from Vaastav—bold and intense.”
 
Riding on growth momentum, Glenwalk has sold over 150,000 cases to date. The brand is now available in more than 10,000 retail and bar outlets, as well as across 24 duty-free markets worldwide.
 

Topics :Whiskywhiskiesalcohol

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

