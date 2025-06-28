TPG-backed Altimetrik buys SLK Software to expand services, boost revenue

Altimetrik, a digital engineering and AI solutions firm backed by TPG, has acquired Bengaluru-based SLK Software in a strategic deal to expand its service offerings and advance towards its goal of $1 billion in annual revenue. The transaction amount was not disclosed.
The acquisition will allow Altimetrik to tap into SLK’s strong customer relationships, global operations, and complementary leadership team to enhance its innovation-led value delivery.
Deal to support platform modernisation with AI-first strategy
Altimetrik said its AI-first, platform-native engineering model will be significantly enhanced by SLK’s end-to-end technology services stack, accelerating enterprise platform modernisation for its customers.
“Our investment in SLK reflects our intention to deepen our commitment to customers who are looking for digital, AI-driven solutions that enable business value creation at unparalleled speed and scale,” said Raj Sundaresan, chief executive officer of Altimetrik.
Combined customer base, workforce to expand significantly
The merged entity will serve over 150 clients, including several Fortune 500 companies, and will build on a partnership network that includes OpenAI, Amazon Web Services, Snowflake, and Databricks.
Altogether, the two companies will employ more than 10,000 professionals globally to support enterprises on their digital transformation journeys—helping modernise legacy systems through AI and data, while upholding high standards of compliance, governance, and platform security.
“This is not a traditional integration. It is a strategic acceleration,” said Parth Amin, founder and chairman of SLK Software. “In Altimetrik, we’ve found a partner who shares our values of customer intimacy, people centricity, and a passion for innovation and agility.”
TPG sees scale and synergy in the merger
Altimetrik operates across BFSI, manufacturing, life sciences, retail and CPG, and automotive industries, while SLK’s focus has been on BFSI and manufacturing. Altimetrik has offices in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, and Jaipur.
The company recently appointed Rajeev Jain—formerly executive vice president at LTIMindtree—as chief operating officer.
“This combination creates an AI-first digital engineering platform with the scale, leadership, and execution muscle to deliver meaningful outcomes across industries,” said Puneet Bhatia, co-managing partner and country head (India), TPG Capital Asia, and a member of Altimetrik’s board.
