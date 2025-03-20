Global Capability Centers salaries poised to grow 9.8% over next 12 months

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India are poised for a notable 9.8 per cent salary growth over the next 12 months, said a report from NLB Services. The India’s Talent Takeoff – The GCC 4.0 Story report indicates that GCCs are seen as top payers in Hyderabad (19 per cent) and Mumbai (19 per cent), especially in IT software and consulting (22 per cent) and banking/financial services (18 per cent).

Meanwhile, Delhi/NCR (21 per cent) and Bengaluru (24 per cent) show strong salary competitiveness, with notable parity in telecom and internet services (12 per cent).

The strong salary growth spans across junior and mid-level roles, fuelled by demand in fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. On the contrary, senior roles are set for modest increases as organisations prioritise cost efficiency in leadership.