Global Capability Centers salaries poised to grow 9.8% over next 12 months

The strong salary growth spans across junior and mid-level roles, fueled by demand in fields like AI, ML, Cloud Computing, and Cybersecurity

GCC
BS Reporter
Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 12:58 AM IST
Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India are poised for a notable 9.8 per cent salary growth over the next 12 months, said a report from NLB Services. The India’s Talent Takeoff – The GCC 4.0 Story report indicates that GCCs are seen as top payers in Hyderabad (19 per cent) and Mumbai (19 per cent), especially in IT software and consulting (22 per cent) and banking/financial services (18 per cent). 
Meanwhile, Delhi/NCR (21 per cent) and Bengaluru (24 per cent) show strong salary competitiveness, with notable parity in telecom and internet services (12 per cent). 
The strong salary growth spans across junior and mid-level roles, fuelled by demand in fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. On the contrary, senior roles are set for modest increases as organisations prioritise cost efficiency in leadership.
 
Indicative salary ranges by experience
           
  Financial services Marketing & digital advertising Engineering and manufatcuring HR& Talent management  
Entry level Rs 6-12 LPA Rs 5-10 LPA Rs 8-15 LPA Rs 4-9 LPA  
  (Risk analyst,complaince associates) (Digital brand analyst) Automation engineer HR Analytics Associate  
Mid Level Rs 18-35LPA Rs 15-30 LPA Rs 25-50LPA Rs 12-25 LPA  
  Senior risk manager, FRM Lead Consumer analytics manager EV/Embedded systems lead Nicke talent acquisition lead  
Senior (+10 years) Rs 45-90 LPA Rs 40-70 LPA Rs 60 lk-1.2cr Rs 35-70 LPA  
  Head of compliance, global finance director chief digital officer Industry 4.0 architect chief people officer  
           
Source: NLB Services          
           
  2025 2030 (expectation)      
AI/ML roles Rs 18- 60LPA Rs 40lk- Rs 1.5cr      
Cybersecurityleadership roles Rs 25 - 90LPA Rs 55 - Rs 2.2 cr      
Industry 4.0 specialist Rs 15-45 LPA Rs 35 lk - Rs 1.2 cr      
 
First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 12:58 AM IST

