Trump Organisation to foray into Indian commercial real estate sector

Tribeca Developers, the licensed partner for Trump Organization in India, on Wednesday announced the launch of Trump World Centre in Pune, marking the US-based conglomerate's first foray into commercial real estate in India.

“Estimated to be finished by 2029, the 1.6 million sq ft centre is expected to generate sales exceeding Rs 2,500 crore,” Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, told Business Standard.

The project will be undertaken in a joint partnership between Tribeca Developers and Pune-based realty company Kundan Spaces.

The property will feature two glass towers with over 27 floors of office space. “One tower will offer for-sale strata offices, while the other will provide larger leasable offices, catering to a range of business needs,” the companies said in a joint statement.

“The ballpark investment figure, including land and construction, is expected to be close to Rs 1,600-1,700 crore,” he added. Commenting on the pre-launch interest in the Pune project, Mehta said that there is extremely strong interest from all types of tenants, from retail and large-format businesses to global capability centre (GCC) companies and mid-size office takers. Highlighting that there is a shortage of global-level office spaces for mid-sized businesses in India, with most spaces tailored towards full-floor plates and large leasing, Mehta said that many businesses want an address that enhances their brand and prefer to work in the best office buildings.

Ashish Jain, managing director, Kundan Spaces, added that the partnership with the Trump Organization and Tribeca enables them to create a space where businesses will thrive in an environment of immersive luxury and global standards. The Trump Organization currently has four luxury residential projects in India, in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, and Kolkata. While the Mumbai and Pune projects have been delivered, Mehta added that the company has applied for an Occupancy Certificate (OC) for its Gurugram project, with delivery starting in a few weeks. Similarly, the Kolkata project is expected to be completed by Diwali. An OC is a legal document issued by a local authority that certifies a building’s compliance with approved plans and regulations, making it safe and suitable for occupancy.