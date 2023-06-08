Go First cancels flights until June 12 due to 'operational reasons'



In a statement, the cash-stripped airlines expressed regret for the flight cancellations and apologised for the inconvenience caused. Crisis-hit Go First on Thursday announced an extension in the cancellation of its services until June 12, 2023, citing "operational reasons".



"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," the statement read while mentioning that the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. Go First has offered a full refund to the original mode of payment for the cancelled flights.



Currently, under the administration of insolvency resolution professional Abhilash Lal, the airline has been inoperational since May 3. Before the cash-strapped airline went under, it used to operate 200 daily flights (until April). Earlier on Monday, Go First apprised the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of being able to operate 152 daily flights as soon as its resumption plan hits the tarmac, company executives informed Business Standard.



“We have told the DGCA that these 152 daily flights will be operated using 22 active planes. The remaining four will stay on the ground as spare aircraft to be used to ensure schedule consistency in case one of the 22 planes is grounded due to technical issues,” said one of the executives. In a resumption plan submitted to the DGCA earlier this month, the airline said it has the “requisite” number of employees — approximately 675 pilots and 1,300 cabin crew members — to operate the 26 operational planes in its fleet.