Goa-Lucknow IndiGo flight faced mid-air turbulence, landed safely: Airline

A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight from Goa experienced mid-air turbulence on Monday due to adverse weather conditions but the crew navigated the aircraft safely, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.
The flight 6E 6811 landed safely in Lucknow, the airline said without divulging further details.
"IndiGo flight 6E 6811 from North Goa to Lucknow on June 16, experienced turbulence momentarily due to prevailing active monsoon weather conditions in western India," the airline said.
It further said its pilots and cabin crew, trained to handle such situations, followed "established protocols" to ensure customer safety.
Last month, a Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi with 227 passengers, including a delegation of TMC MPs, on board encountered sudden hailstorm, prompting the pilot to report the "emergency" to air traffic control at Srinagar. All passengers deplaned safely but the nose of the aircraft was damaged.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app