Goa-Lucknow IndiGo flight faced mid-air turbulence, landed safely: Airline

A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight from Goa experienced mid-air turbulence on Monday due to adverse weather conditions but the crew navigated the aircraft safely, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

The flight 6E 6811 landed safely in Lucknow, the airline said without divulging further details.

"IndiGo flight 6E 6811 from North Goa to Lucknow on June 16, experienced turbulence momentarily due to prevailing active monsoon weather conditions in western India," the airline said.

It further said its pilots and cabin crew, trained to handle such situations, followed "established protocols" to ensure customer safety.