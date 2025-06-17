Home / Companies / News / Goa-Lucknow IndiGo flight faced mid-air turbulence, landed safely: Airline

The flight 6E 6811 landed safely in Lucknow, the airline said without divulging further details | (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight from Goa experienced mid-air turbulence on Monday due to adverse weather conditions but the crew navigated the aircraft safely, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

The flight 6E 6811 landed safely in Lucknow, the airline said without divulging further details.

"IndiGo flight 6E 6811 from North Goa to Lucknow on June 16, experienced turbulence momentarily due to prevailing active monsoon weather conditions in western India," the airline said.

It further said its pilots and cabin crew, trained to handle such situations, followed "established protocols" to ensure customer safety.

Last month, a Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi with 227 passengers, including a delegation of TMC MPs, on board encountered sudden hailstorm, prompting the pilot to report the "emergency" to air traffic control at Srinagar. All passengers deplaned safely but the nose of the aircraft was damaged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

