Godrej Properties acquires 16-acre parcel in Pune, eyes Rs 3,100 cr revenue

Godrej Properties, the realty arm of Godrej Industries Group, has acquired a 16-acre parcel in Pune’s Upper Kharadi, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 3,100 crore.

The land will be used to build premium group housing and high-street retail. The project has a developable potential of 2.5 million square feet, said Godrej Properties in a statement.

It’s the company’s second land acquisition in June in Pune’s Kharadi-Wagholi belt, taking the estimated cumulative revenue potential from the two developments to approximately Rs 7,300 crore based on current business assumptions.

Additionally, the land parcel in Upper Kharadi is situated within the micro-market of Kharadi–Wagholi and is near the IT hubs of Viman Nagar, Magarpatta and Hadapsar. "Upper Kharadi has rapidly emerged as one of Pune's most promising real estate corridors, driven by its evolving infrastructure and strong connectivity," said Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Properties. "This marks our second land acquisition in the micro-market, reflecting both the area's growing demand and our commitment to expanding in high-potential urban clusters across India. We will aim to create a thoughtfully designed, future-ready development that delivers long-term value and enhances the quality of life for residents," he said.