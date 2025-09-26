Godrej Agrovet inks pact with Food Processing Min for ₹960 cr investment

Godrej Agrovet Ltd has signed a pact with the Food Processing Ministry to invest Rs 960 crore to set up manufacturing, processing and research facilities.

The company on Friday signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) on the sidelines of World Food India 2025.

This proposed investment of Rs 960 crore is a significant step in the company's journey towards enhancing its food processing capabilities through manufacturing facilities and an R&D centre, Godrej Agrovet said in a regulatory filing.

"The MoU is in line with our long-term strategy of strengthening our agri-food processing and distribution capabilities. By investing in upstream infrastructure and R&D, our aim is to create sustainable value across the supply chain while contributing to the upliftment of the ecosystem," Sunil Kataria, CEO & MD of Godrej Agrovet, said.