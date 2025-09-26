BSNL posts ₹5,000 cr operating profit in FY25, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

State-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has surpassed an operating profit of Rs 5,000 crore in the current fiscal year, up from Rs 2,300 crore in the previous year, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

“This means that BSNL is generating cash flow now. In terms of subscribers, we have gone from 8.7 crore to 9.1 crore. For the first time, there has been an increase in the number of subscribers. For 4G alone, we had 9,000 sites as of June last year. Today, we have 98,000 sites. In the last 12 months, we have added more than 90,000 functional sites,” he said, adding that BSNL was serving more than 22 million people across the country.

Overall, the government-owned telecom company has invested close to Rs 25,000 crore in capital expansion, its highest ever, Scindia said. He was addressing the media ahead of the nationwide rollout of BSNL's 4G network. The rollout, which will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, will see BSNL join the three private telecom companies that already provide commercial 4G and 5G services in the country. The launch of 4G, which will use a fully indigenously developed software and hardware stack, will position India alongside countries such as Sweden, South Korea, China, and Denmark, which have developed their entire stack domestically, Scindia said.

On Saturday, the government will also roll out India’s 100 per cent 4G saturation network through Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), under which around 29,000 villages have been connected as part of the 4G saturation project and other DBN initiatives, Scindia said. Telecom secretary Neeraj Mittal said DBN had been central to enhancing rural connectivity. “India now stands at the cusp of a defining moment in global telecommunications. What seemed impossible just four years ago has now been made a reality through focused execution and unwavering commitment,” Mittal said. On August 15 this year, BSNL had announced a soft launch of its 4G services in the national capital telecom circle. The 4G-as-a-service offering for BSNL is currently being delivered through a partner’s network access arrangement that provides last-mile radio coverage on compatible 4G devices.