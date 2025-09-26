Home / Companies / News / BSNL posts ₹5,000 cr operating profit in FY25, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

BSNL posts ₹5,000 cr operating profit in FY25, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said BSNL has crossed Rs 5,000 crore in operating profit this fiscal, as the telco prepares for a nationwide 4G rollout with full-indigenous stack

BSNL
premium
The launch of 4G, which will use a fully indigenously developed software and hardware stack, will position India alongside countries such as Sweden, South Korea, China, and Denmark, which have developed their entire stack domestically, Scindia said.
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 8:18 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has surpassed an operating profit of Rs 5,000 crore in the current fiscal year, up from Rs 2,300 crore in the previous year, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.
 
“This means that BSNL is generating cash flow now. In terms of subscribers, we have gone from 8.7 crore to 9.1 crore. For the first time, there has been an increase in the number of subscribers. For 4G alone, we had 9,000 sites as of June last year. Today, we have 98,000 sites. In the last 12 months, we have added more than 90,000 functional sites,” he said, adding that BSNL was serving more than 22 million people across the country.
 
Overall, the government-owned telecom company has invested close to Rs 25,000 crore in capital expansion, its highest ever, Scindia said. He was addressing the media ahead of the nationwide rollout of BSNL’s 4G network.
 
The rollout, which will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, will see BSNL join the three private telecom companies that already provide commercial 4G and 5G services in the country. 
 
The launch of 4G, which will use a fully indigenously developed software and hardware stack, will position India alongside countries such as Sweden, South Korea, China, and Denmark, which have developed their entire stack domestically, Scindia said.
 
On Saturday, the government will also roll out India’s 100 per cent 4G saturation network through Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), under which around 29,000 villages have been connected as part of the 4G saturation project and other DBN initiatives, Scindia said.
 
Telecom secretary Neeraj Mittal said DBN had been central to enhancing rural connectivity.
 
“India now stands at the cusp of a defining moment in global telecommunications. What seemed impossible just four years ago has now been made a reality through focused execution and unwavering commitment,” Mittal said.
 
On August 15 this year, BSNL had announced a soft launch of its 4G services in the national capital telecom circle. The 4G-as-a-service offering for BSNL is currently being delivered through a partner’s network access arrangement that provides last-mile radio coverage on compatible 4G devices.
 
In July, Scindia had expressed hope that BSNL would report a healthy operating cash flow in the coming quarters on the back of strengthened 4G offerings and services. During a review meeting, he had also urged the telco to raise its weighted average revenue per user (ARPU) by at least 50 per cent and grow its enterprise business by 25–30 per cent per strategic business unit over the next year.
 
BSNL had posted a net profit of Rs 262 crore in the July–September quarter and Rs 280 crore in the October–December quarter of 2024, its first back-to-back profitable quarters in 18 years.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IGL adds 3.7 lakh PNG connections, posts ₹1,468 crore PAT in FY25

Volkswagen plans India restructuring amid tax row and EV ambitions

Gold exchange best way to buy jewellery amid high rates, says Tanishq

Premium

Logistics platform Borzo targets consolidated profitability by FY26

Indian Oil Corp in talks with Vitol for oil trading joint venture: Report

Topics :Company & Industry NewsBSNL expansionTelecom industry

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story