Hyatt sets aside more room for hotels, branded residences in India

Hyatt Hotels will add over 10 hotels annually in India, targeting 150 in five to six years, as it brings new global brands and expands into branded residences

Sunjae Sharma, managing director, India and southwest Asia at Hyatt Hotels
Sunjae Sharma, managing director, India and southwest Asia at Hyatt Hotels
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:14 PM IST
US multinational hospitality company Hyatt Hotels is in talks with developers to grow its hotels and branded residences in India, Sunjae Sharma, managing director (MD), India and Southwest Asia, told Business Standard. 
 
India is among the top-three markets for Hyatt after the US and China.
 
“Overall, the year has panned out really well. India’s growth story continues, and hospitality is shaping up strongly. This year, we are opening seven hotels, and we are looking to add over 10 hotels every year to reach around 150 hotels in the next five to six years,” he said on the sidelines of The Branded Residences Summit in Mumbai.
 
This year, business continued well for the company, barring geopolitical issues in April-May.
 
He added that bookings have bounced back with Hyatt Hotels expecting to surpass its previous year’s record.
 
“November and December are expected to be record-breaking months for Hyatt Hotels (in terms of overall performance, including occupancy, events, restaurants and revenue per available room (RevPAR)),” Sharma said.  
 
Generally, for the hospitality industry, occupancy and room rates are increasing, and Hyatt Hotels anticipates a double-digit growth in the coming months, both for occupancy and RevPAR.
 
In 2023, RevPAR surged 33 per cent, and in 2024 it grew by 13 per cent over a buoyant 2023. 
 
Sharma added that apart from bringing the Destination by Hyatt brand in India (Jaipur), the company will also bring another global brand, Caption by Hyatt, to India in the coming years.
 
For Gen Z customers, the company is planning to add Hyatt Centric and Hyatt Zilara, focusing on local experiences.
 
With India being important for both inbound and outbound growth in Southwest Asia and globally, Sharma said that there are several unexplored destinations and better connectivity in the country, further driving demand. 
 
“In our expansion strategy, we are focusing on luxury, along with leisure, lifestyle, and spiritual destinations,” he said.

Topics :Hyatt HotelshotelsHospitality industry

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

