Tata Motors reshuffles leadership ahead of commercial vehicle demerger

Tata Motors announced major leadership changes as it prepares to demerge its commercial vehicle business into TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd, effective October 1, 2025

Tata motors
At the centre of the transition are three key moves. Girish Wagh, executive director and key managerial personnel (KMP) of Tata Motors, has resigned from his role effective October 1, 2025 | Image: Bloomberg
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 9:18 PM IST
Tata Motors on Friday announced a series of high-profile leadership changes as it prepares to demerge its commercial vehicle business into a new listed entity, TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV), effective October 1, 2025.
 
At the center of the transition are three key moves; Girish Wagh, executive director and key managerial personnel (KMP) of Tata Motors, has resigned from his role effective October 1, 2025. He will take charge as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of TMLCV.
 
Shailesh Chandra, who currently heads Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, has been appointed as MD and CEO of Tata Motors for a three-year term beginning October 1, 2025. Chandra will oversee the company’s passenger and electric vehicle businesses, marking a clear strategic focus on electrification and growth in the consumer segment.
 
P. B. Balaji, group chief financial officer (CFO) and KMP, will step down on November 17, 2025, to become CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, UK. Balaji, who has played a key role in Tata Motors’ financial turnaround, will also join Tata Motors’ Board as a non-executive, non-independent director on the same day. At the same time, he will also join the boards of both Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles entities as a director.
 
The company also confirmed that Dhiman Gupta will succeed Balaji as CFO and KMP from November 17.
 
These changes come as Tata Motors aligns leadership with its new corporate structure, following the approval of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The demerger will give Tata Motors shareholders one equity share of TMLCV for every one equity share held in Tata Motors.
 
The leadership shuffle has been done to give sharper management focus to each of its core verticals — commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and electric mobility — while maintaining synergies with Jaguar Land Rover, as indicated by the management earlier.

Topics :Tata Motorscommercial vehiclesautomobile manufacturer

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

