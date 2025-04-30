Vedanta Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises by 154% to ₹3,483 cr

Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Ltd reported a rise in its consolidated net profit (attributed to the owners of the company) by 154.4 per cent to Rs 3,483 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25) compared with the same quarter last year, driven by higher volume and a lower cost base.
The mining major’s net sales jumped by 13.9 per cent to Rs 40,455 crore in the January–March quarter on a year-on-year basis (YoY). The company’s other income rose by 30.3 per cent to Rs 761 crore for the quarter ended March 31, compared with the same quarter last year.
“Our numbers are quite resonant in the current environment, which is highly volatile,” Arun Misra, executive director, Vedanta, told Business Standard. “Our growth impact is driven by very basic fundamentals — volumes are augmented, our cost base is compressed, and we focus heavily in terms of cash flow generation.”
He added in a statement that the company’s outlook for FY26 is focused on growth and efficiency, and that the company delivered its “highest-ever annual volumes” for aluminium and zinc in FY25.
“We are accelerating our transformation, driven by strategic projects like the Lanjigarh expansion and Sijimali Bauxite Mine, which are on track to significantly improve our cost position next fiscal year. With multiple volume expansion projects set for completion in FY26, we remain confident in our ability to deliver another strong year,” Misra said.
According to the company’s investor presentation, the company’s net debt is at Rs 53,521 crore, with its net debt to Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) ratio at 1.2 times.
Ajay Goel, chief executive officer, Vedanta, said that the company has cut down debt by $1.2 billion (about Rs 10,000 crore) in FY25 on a consolidated basis and, going ahead in FY26, it aims to bring the net debt-to-Ebitda ratio down to 1 time.
“This means our Ebitda in the current year will be bigger than our debt, and the 1 time, to put it in perspective, will be a benchmark both in India and globally in metals and mining,” Goel added.
Vedanta’s profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) increased by 30.7 per cent to Rs 12,228 crore in the January–March quarter on a YoY basis.
“Globally, zinc’s growth has been 1 to 2 per cent, whereas in India, it has increased to 4 to 5 per cent, depending upon the spending on the infrastructure sector and the growth in the automobile sector. One of the areas where we see new demand coming is cars that are exported out of India and have a galvanised body (as cars sold in India did not have galvanised bodies earlier). Now, after Maruti (Suzuki India) declared its galvanisation programme, more cars will be selling galvanised car bodies in India,” said Misra.