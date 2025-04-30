Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Vedanta Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises by 154% to ₹3,483 cr

Vedanta Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises by 154% to ₹3,483 cr

The mining major's net sales jumped by 13.9 per cent to Rs 40,455 crore in the January-March quarter on a year-on-year basis (YoY)

Vedanta

According to the company’s investor presentation, the company’s net debt is at Rs 53,521 crore | Image: Bloomberg

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Ltd reported a rise in its consolidated net profit (attributed to the owners of the company) by 154.4 per cent to Rs 3,483 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25) compared with the same quarter last year, driven by higher volume and a lower cost base.
 
The mining major’s net sales jumped by 13.9 per cent to Rs 40,455 crore in the January–March quarter on a year-on-year basis (YoY). The company’s other income rose by 30.3 per cent to Rs 761 crore for the quarter ended March 31, compared with the same quarter last year.
 
 
“Our numbers are quite resonant in the current environment, which is highly volatile,” Arun Misra, executive director, Vedanta, told Business Standard. “Our growth impact is driven by very basic fundamentals — volumes are augmented, our cost base is compressed, and we focus heavily in terms of cash flow generation.”
 
He added in a statement that the company’s outlook for FY26 is focused on growth and efficiency, and that the company delivered its “highest-ever annual volumes” for aluminium and zinc in FY25.
 
“We are accelerating our transformation, driven by strategic projects like the Lanjigarh expansion and Sijimali Bauxite Mine, which are on track to significantly improve our cost position next fiscal year. With multiple volume expansion projects set for completion in FY26, we remain confident in our ability to deliver another strong year,” Misra said.

Also Read

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman

Newly demerged Vedanta cos could grow into $100 bn each: Agarwal

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman

Vedanta promoters to retain over 50% stake in all demerged entities

Sterlite technologies

Goldman Sachs Asset exits Sterlite Tech, sells 2.13% stake for Rs 84 crore

Vedanta

Vedanta declared preferred bidder for diamond block in Madhya Pradesh

Vedanta

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta seeks top talent for newly formed companies

 
According to the company’s investor presentation, the company’s net debt is at Rs 53,521 crore, with its net debt to Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) ratio at 1.2 times.
 
Ajay Goel, chief executive officer, Vedanta, said that the company has cut down debt by $1.2 billion (about Rs 10,000 crore) in FY25 on a consolidated basis and, going ahead in FY26, it aims to bring the net debt-to-Ebitda ratio down to 1 time.
 
“This means our Ebitda in the current year will be bigger than our debt, and the 1 time, to put it in perspective, will be a benchmark both in India and globally in metals and mining,” Goel added.
 
Vedanta’s profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) increased by 30.7 per cent to Rs 12,228 crore in the January–March quarter on a YoY basis.
 
“Globally, zinc’s growth has been 1 to 2 per cent, whereas in India, it has increased to 4 to 5 per cent, depending upon the spending on the infrastructure sector and the growth in the automobile sector. One of the areas where we see new demand coming is cars that are exported out of India and have a galvanised body (as cars sold in India did not have galvanised bodies earlier). Now, after Maruti (Suzuki India) declared its galvanisation programme, more cars will be selling galvanised car bodies in India,” said Misra.

More From This Section

Infosys

Infosys to accelerate digital transformation at Yorkshire Building Society

PremiumOla Electric, OLA

Ola again makes it to top spot in sales in April; e2W market share at 22.4%

Indian Oil

Indian Oil inks five-year deal with Trafigura to import US-linked LNG

semiconductors chipmakers

Adani Group puts on hold $10 bn chip deal with Israel's Tower Semiconductor

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO

Sundar Pichai's protection costs Google $8 mn in 2024 amid rising risks

Topics : Anil Agarwal Vedanta Ltd Q4 Results Vedanta Ebitda Mining industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025100 Days Of TrumpQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon