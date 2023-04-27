Godrej buys Raymond's consumer products business for Rs 2,825 cr



The business is being sold, along with the trademarks of Park Avenue (for the FMCG category), KS, KamaSutra and Premium, through a slump sale. Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) said on Thursday it would acquire the consumer products business of Raymond Consumer Care (RCCL) in an all-cash deal of Rs 2,825 crore.



Raymond is a leading player in the deodorants and sexual wellness categories, selling brands like Park Avenue and KamaSutra. These categories have the potential to deliver double-digit multi-decade growth given the low per-capita consumption in India compared to similar emerging markets. “We are excited to welcome the Raymond Consumer Care team and brands to Godrej Consumer Products. This acquisition allows us to complement our business portfolio and growth strategy with under-penetrated categories that offer a long runway of growth," said Sudhir Sitapati, managing director and chief executive officer of GCPL.



Atul Singh, group vice chairman at Raymond, said the company has divested its FMCG business with trademarks of Park Avenue, Kamasutra for FMCG categories to Godrej Consumer Products. "We look forward to building on this potential by unlocking the significant integration synergies with our business,” said Sitapati.

"We take pride in building strong homegrown brands that are amongst the leaders in their categories. Having brought these brands at the forefront of consumer recall, we believe that Godrej Consumer Products will provide the requisite impetus to further drive the growth of these brands,” said Singh.