Home / Companies / News / Godrej buys Raymond's consumer products business for Rs 2,825 cr

Godrej buys Raymond's consumer products business for Rs 2,825 cr

Business being sold along with the trademarks of Park Avenue, KamaSutra and Premium

BS Reporter Mumbai
Godrej buys Raymond's consumer products business for Rs 2,825 cr

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 4:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) said on Thursday it would acquire the consumer products business of Raymond Consumer Care (RCCL) in an all-cash deal of Rs 2,825 crore.
The business is being sold, along with the trademarks of Park Avenue (for the FMCG category), KS, KamaSutra and Premium, through a slump sale.

“We are excited to welcome the Raymond Consumer Care team and brands to Godrej Consumer Products. This acquisition allows us to complement our business portfolio and growth strategy with under-penetrated categories that offer a long runway of growth," said Sudhir Sitapati, managing director and chief executive officer of GCPL.
Raymond is a leading player in the deodorants and sexual wellness categories, selling brands like Park Avenue and KamaSutra. These categories have the potential to deliver double-digit multi-decade growth given the low per-capita consumption in India compared to similar emerging markets.

"We look forward to building on this potential by unlocking the significant integration synergies with our business,” said Sitapati.
Atul Singh, group vice chairman at Raymond, said the company has divested its FMCG business with trademarks of Park Avenue, Kamasutra for FMCG categories to Godrej Consumer Products.

"We take pride in building strong homegrown brands that are amongst the leaders in their categories. Having brought these brands at the forefront of consumer recall, we believe that Godrej Consumer Products will provide the requisite impetus to further drive the growth of these brands,” said Singh.

Also Read

Stores now preferred choice over online shopping: Raymond's Singhania

Raymond soars 9%, hits new peak on Godrej Consumer Products deal buzz

Godrej Yummiez expands vegetarian portfolio; aims for 30% growth in FY23

Godrej Consumer Products expects Q4 growth on improved consumer demand

Margin gains ahead for Godrej Consumer Products on strong sales

Wipro to buy back Rs 12,000 cr worth of shares at 19% premium

Suzlon bags order for 39-MW wind energy project from First Energy

Bajaj Finserv net profit rises 31%, announces dividend of Rs 0.8 per share

Swiggy partners with apna to hire 10,000 gig workers from tier 2, 3 cities

Hindustan Unilever's earnings margin shrinks after increased commodity cost

Topics :GodrejGodrej Consumer ProductsRaymond

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story