DRP to start survey documents' review; no deadline extension for residents

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) will begin reviewing survey documents submitted by April 15, 2025 — the extended deadline given to those who missed the earlier survey cut-off date.

The survey is being conducted to determine the eligibility of the residents and businesses of Dharavi for rehabilitation, considering the redevelopment of the area.

DRP deputy collectors in charge of the survey said: “We are now preparing the Draft Annexure-II based on documents received from areas where the household survey has been fully completed. Those who chose not to take part in the survey will be listed as ‘documents not received’ in the Draft Annexure-II.”

The draft Annexure-II will be prepared by DRP. It is a part of the eligibility verification process, a regulation for the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project. The door-to-door survey will, however, continue in areas where tenements have been numbered and door-to-door inputs have not been taken yet. “The survey is still ongoing in some pockets to ensure every Dharavikar is included in the redevelopment. This is a housing-for-all project, and the government wants no one to miss out on its benefits.” As per the latest data, nearly one lakh structures have been physically mapped. Of these, about 94,500 have been given unique identification numbers, around 89,000 have been digitally mapped using LiDAR technology, and household surveys have been completed for 70,000 tenements. “Those who have not opted to be numbered nor have expressed their intention officially to be included would be assumed to be illegal tenements and would be dealt with accordingly,” the officials added.

Besides, Navbharat Mega Developers (NMDPL), a special purpose vehicle formed as a joint venture between the government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group, is preparing to construct nearly 1.5 lakh tenements because most hutments have grown vertically to G+2 levels, increasing the number of tenements needing rehabilitation. Additionally, the Adani Group has an 80 per cent stake in NMDPL, while the remaining 20 per cent stake belongs to the state government. Recently, the Supreme Court sought a response from the Maharashtra government and Adani Properties on a plea challenging the award of the project. The plea, filed by United Arab Emirates-based SecLink Technologies, challenged the state government's decision to cancel SecLink's 2019 bid for the redevelopment of Dharavi slums that are spread across 600 acres and award the tender to Adani in 2022.