Godrej Consumer Products appoints Aasif Malbari as CFO from August 10



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Aasif is currently CFO of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited and director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited. Sameer Shah, GCPL’s current CFO, will move to a Group role leading consumer investments.” Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), on Monday, announced that its board of directors has approved the appointment of Aasif Malbari as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective August 10, 2023.



Over the 23 years of his career, Aasif has worked in roles ranging from business partnering, buying, planning & logistics, controllership, treasury, investor relations to group performance management, which have provided him with great experience in multiple FMCG segments in India and across the globe. Aasif has been an integral part of the leadership team at Tata Motors since joining in 2018. Prior to that he worked at Hindustan Unilever Limited. He is a Chartered Account and Company Secretary and secured the All India First Rank in both the CA intermediate and final. He graduated from Sydenham College, University of Mumbai.



Shalini’s appointment will enable GCPL to leverage her significant expertise in digital and technology to guide GCPL’s growth strategy. She will be the sixth woman director on the GCPL board, taking the representation of women directors to 50 per cent when she joins the board. GCPL also announced that its board of directors has approved the nomination of Shalini Puchalapalli as independent director, effective November 14, 2023. Narendra Ambwani, Independent Director, will retire in November 2023, after serving for 12 years on the GCPL Board.