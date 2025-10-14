Google to invest $15 billion by 2030 in AI hub, gigawatt data centre

Global technology giant Google on Tuesday said it would invest $15 billion between 2026 and 2030 to set up an artificial intelligence (AI) hub and a gigawatt (Gw)-scale data centre in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This is the largest investment by Google in India to date. The AI hub will house a “purpose-built data centre campus” to help meet the demand for rising digital services across India and the globe, Google said. “When operational, the new data centre campus will join Google’s network of existing AI data centres that span 12 countries. It will benefit from technology developed by Google’s research and development (R&D) centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, including the design and development of crucial software and hardware innovations,” the company said in a press note.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the plan for the new AI hub, and said that it would ensure access to AI for everyone, deliver cutting-edge tools to citizens, boost India’s digital economy, and secure the country’s place as a global technology leader. Google and Alphabet chief executive officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai, who had a telephonic conversation with Modi during the day, said that the Visakhapatnam hub combines “gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure”. “Through it we will bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country,” Pichai said in a post on X.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was present at the launch of the AI hub here in the city, said that the simultaneous launch of the hub as well as landing cables, which will connect the data centre to other hubs across the world, showed a “synergy between progressive policymaking and dynamism in decision-making”. The event was also attended by Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the state’s Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh, and Google Cloud Global CEO Thomas Kurian. Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of State for Telecommunications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal, and other senior executives from Adani Enterprises were also present at the event.

Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw exhorted Google to make the Andaman and Nicobar Islands the next hub for global internet data transfer. “The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are strategically located. Singapore is already overburdened. Why can’t we make Andaman the next major hub for global internet data transfer? From the Government of India’s perspective, we will provide full support for this initiative. The Andaman Islands can help Google and other internet-based organisations connect to Southeast Asia, Australia, and other regions that are seeking new data capacity,” Vaishnaw said. With the launch of the AI hub, Google aims to help businesses in India innovate faster, and create meaningful opportunities for inclusive growth, Kurian said.