Bank of Maharashtra Q2 profit up 23% to ₹1,633 crore on lower NPAs

The bank had posted a net profit of ₹1,327 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal (FY25)

Bank of Maharashtra logo
Shares of Bank of Maharashtra settled 3.77 per cent lower at Rs 55.4 apiece on the BSE. (Photo: X@mahabank)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:58 PM IST
Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday reported a 23 per cent growth in its standalone net profit to Rs 1,633 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal (FY26), driven by a decline in bad loans and a rise in interest income.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,327 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal (FY25).

The state-owned bank earned interest income of Rs 7,128 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 6,017 crore in the same period a year ago, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing.

Overall, its total income increased to Rs 7,973.61 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 6,809.2 crore in the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The bank was able to reduce gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) to 1.72 per cent of the gross loans by the end of September 2025, from 1.84 per cent a year ago.

Likewise, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.18 per cent, from 0.2 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra settled 3.77 per cent lower at Rs 55.4 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsBank of MaharashtraQ2 results

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

