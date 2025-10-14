Bank of Maharashtra Q2 profit up 23% to ₹1,633 crore on lower NPAs

Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday reported a 23 per cent growth in its standalone net profit to Rs 1,633 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal (FY26), driven by a decline in bad loans and a rise in interest income.
The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,327 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal (FY25).
The state-owned bank earned interest income of Rs 7,128 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 6,017 crore in the same period a year ago, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing.
Overall, its total income increased to Rs 7,973.61 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 6,809.2 crore in the three months ended September 30, 2024.
The bank was able to reduce gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) to 1.72 per cent of the gross loans by the end of September 2025, from 1.84 per cent a year ago.
Likewise, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.18 per cent, from 0.2 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.
Shares of Bank of Maharashtra settled 3.77 per cent lower at Rs 55.4 apiece on the BSE.
