Bank of Maharashtra Q2 profit up 23% to ₹1,633 crore on lower NPAs

Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday reported a 23 per cent growth in its standalone net profit to Rs 1,633 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal (FY26), driven by a decline in bad loans and a rise in interest income.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,327 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal (FY25).

The state-owned bank earned interest income of Rs 7,128 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 6,017 crore in the same period a year ago, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing.

Overall, its total income increased to Rs 7,973.61 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 6,809.2 crore in the three months ended September 30, 2024.