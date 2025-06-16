Monday, June 16, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej to build homes on 14-acre Bengaluru plot, eyes ₹1,500 cr revenue

Godrej to build homes on 14-acre Bengaluru plot, eyes ₹1,500 cr revenue

The proposed development is expected to offer approximately 1.5 million square feet of saleable area, the company noted

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Godrej Properties, the realty arm of Godrej Industries Group, will develop a premium residential project on a 14-acre land parcel in Hoskote, East Bengaluru.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Properties, the real estate arm of the Godrej Industries Group, will develop a premium residential project on a 14-acre land parcel in Hoskote, East Bengaluru, with an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,500 crore.
 
The proposed development is expected to offer approximately 1.5 million square feet of saleable area, the company said.
 
“Hoskote is an important micro market for us in East Bengaluru. It continues to demonstrate strong demand for high-quality housing and aligns with our vision of developing best-in-class residential communities. We aim to build a high-quality development that creates long-term value for its residents,” said Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Properties. 
 
 
According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, a real estate data analytics platform, the average property price in Hoskote as of the first quarter of calendar year 2025 (Q1 CY25) stood at ₹5,004 per square foot.

Located approximately 5 km off NH-75, the site enjoys excellent connectivity to key nodes such as Budigere Cross, KR Puram and the Whitefield micro market. “The area is also witnessing transformative infrastructure upgrades, improved arterial road networks, and the development of adjacent industrial and logistics zones. These improvements are expected to further elevate the appeal of Hoskote as a vibrant and well-connected urban hub, making it a compelling location for future-ready residential communities,” the company added.
 
Recently, Godrej Properties acquired a 14-acre land parcel in Kharadi, Pune, where it plans to develop a premium residential project with an estimated revenue potential of ₹4,200 crore, based on current business assumptions.
 
Earlier, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly bookings of ₹10,163 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25), up 7 per cent year-on-year. This marked the first time the company’s quarterly bookings crossed ₹10,000 crore.
 

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

