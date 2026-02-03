Godrej Properties sells plots worth over ₹1,000 cr at project in Panipat

Godrej Properties, on Tuesday, announced that it has sold plots worth over ₹1,000 crore at its premium plotted development project Evora Estate, located in Sector 40, Panipat, since the project’s launch in December 2025.

The company has sold over 600 plots, spanning around 8 lakh square feet of saleable area. Godrej noted that Evora Estate is its first project in Panipat and marks its most successful ever plotted development launch by value of sales achieved.

The project is the fourth addition to Godrej’s portfolio of residential plotted townships in North India. The company believes that Panipat’s evolution as a micro-market has been shaped by sustained infrastructure improvements, including enhanced connectivity via NH-44 and a stronger transport and industrial network, positioning the city as an attractive residential catchment in North India.

Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Properties, said, “We are deeply encouraged by the response to Evora Estate, our first plotted development in Panipat. This milestone reinforces our belief that customers across emerging markets are seeking thoughtfully designed neighbourhoods that offer long-term value and a meaningful quality of life. We are grateful for the trust our customers and partners continue to place in us. As we expand our presence in Haryana, our focus will remain on creating high-quality, sustainable living environments that contribute positively to the communities we serve.” On Monday (February 2), the company said it had sold homes worth over ₹2,000 crore in the first phase of its project, Godrej Trilogy, in Mumbai’s Worli since its launch in November 2025.