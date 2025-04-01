TVS Motor reports 17% increase in total sales at 4,14,687 units in March

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 17 per cent increase in total sales at 4,14,687 units in March compared to 3,54,592 units a year ago.
Total two-wheeler sales rose 16 per cent to 4,00,120 units last month against 3,44,446 units in March 2024, the company said in a statement.
Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 14 per cent to 2,97,622 units in March 2025 from 2,60,532 units in the year-ago month.
The company said its electric vehicle sales zoomed 77 per cent last month to 26,935 units over 15,250 units in March 2024.
Three-wheeler sales were at 14,567 units in March against 10,146 units during the same month in 2024, a growth of 44 per cent.
Exports registered a growth of 23 per cent at 1,13,464 units last month from 91,972 units in March 2024, the company said.
Also Read
During the financial year 2024-25, the company registered a growth of 13 per cent at 47.44 lakh units compared to 41.91 lakh units in 2023-24, TVS Motor Co said.
Two-wheeler sales climbed 12 per cent to 43.3 lakh units in FY25 against 38.51 lakh units in FY24, while three-wheeler sales were down at 1.35 lakh units in FY25 from 1.46 lakh units in FY24.
Total exports registered a growth of 18 per cent at 11.95 lakh units in FY25 compared to 10.13 lakh units in FY24, the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)