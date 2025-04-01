Jio extends unlimited offer till April 15 for ongoing cricket season

In an exciting announcement for cricket fans across the country, Jio has extended its exclusive Jio Unlimited Offer till April 15.

In a bid to elevate the viewing experience for cricket lovers in the ongoing cricket season, this offer brings benefits for both existing and new Jio SIM users.

What’s included in the Jio Unlimited offer?

- Ninety-day free JioHotstar on TV/Mobile in 4K resolution on television or mobile device.

How to avail the offer?

To avail this offer, get a new SIM before April 15 or recharge with a Rs 299 plan (1.5GB/day or more) or any higher plan. A user can check eligibility and offer details by giving a missed call on 60008-60008, the company said in a statement.

The company said that the customers who recharged before March 17 can opt for a Rs 100 add-on pack to unlock benefits.

The Jio Hotstar pack will be activated from March 22, 2025 (opening match day of the cricket season) for a period of 90 days.

For more details, one can visit jio.com or the nearest Jio store.

