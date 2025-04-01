Home / Companies / News / Jio extends unlimited offer till April 15 for ongoing cricket season

Jio extends unlimited offer till April 15 for ongoing cricket season

Originally, the offer, which includes free 90-day JioHotstar access in 4K and a 50-day JioFiber/AirFiber trial, was meant to end on March 31

The company said that the customers who recharged before March 17 can opt for a Rs 100 add-on pack to unlock benefits. (File photo: Representative image)
In an exciting announcement for cricket fans across the country, Jio has extended its exclusive Jio Unlimited Offer till April 15.
 
In a bid to elevate the viewing experience for cricket lovers in the ongoing cricket season, this offer brings benefits for both existing and new Jio SIM users.

What’s included in the Jio Unlimited offer?

- Ninety-day free JioHotstar on TV/Mobile in 4K resolution on television or mobile device.
 
- Fifty-day free JioFiber/AirFiber trial for home with ultra-fast internet and immersive cricket viewing with 800+ TV Channels, 11+ OTT apps, unlimited WiFi, among others.  ALSO READ | Jio extends offers; check how fans can watch IPL for free on JioHotstar

How to avail the offer?

To avail this offer, get a new SIM before April 15 or recharge with a Rs 299 plan (1.5GB/day or more) or any higher plan. A user can check eligibility and offer details by giving a missed call on 60008-60008, the company said in a statement.
 
The company said that the customers who recharged before March 17 can opt for a Rs 100 add-on pack to unlock benefits.

The Jio Hotstar pack will be activated from March 22, 2025 (opening match day of the cricket season) for a period of 90 days.
 
For more details, one can visit jio.com or the nearest Jio store.

JioHotstar hits record 1,370 mn views in IPL 2025 opener

Last week, JioHotstar, the official streaming platform for the Indian Premier League (IPL), recorded its highest-ever reach with 1,370 million viewers for the opening weekend of the tournament, which started on March 22. The digital viewership of the first three matches was 40 per cent higher than the last season, fuelled by a 54 per cent surge in connected TV (CTV) consumption, JioStar said in its release.
First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

