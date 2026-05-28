Google Cloud India growth to be driven by agentic AI: Sashikumar Sreedharan

The integration of a semantic layer in the cloud has also solved the problem of enterprise or public sector data being present in fragments and silos, as long as the data is clean and accessible to the AI agent, Sreedharan said.

“As long as it (data) can be indexed, the AI instrument will absolutely make sense of all of them together,” he said.

Sreedharan, who was appointed head of Google Cloud India in 2025, said that while horizontal business opportunities, such as call centre and support businesses, are achieving high levels of accuracy and efficiency by using an agentic AI framework, some of the more nuanced business verticals, such as health insurance claims approvals, are much more complex and often require the implementation of multiple AI agents that have the ability to talk to each other.