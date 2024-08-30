Google Pay launches UPI Circle, other features at Global Fintech Fest 2024

Google Pay today announced six additional features for its users on the concluding day of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024.

These features, to be available later this year, include UPI Circle on Google Pay, UPI Vouchers or eRupi, ClickPay QR scan for bill payments, prepaid utilities payment, Tap & Pay with RuPay cards, and Autopay for UPI Lite.

UPI Circle on Google Pay is a feature designed to help users make digital payments without needing to link their own bank account. Under the UPI Circle feature, Google Pay is offering two options. First, a user can give partial delegation. In this, a user retains full control and approves each payment request initiated by their secondary user, said the company in a blog.

One can also choose the option of full delegation. A user can set a monthly limit of up to Rs 15,000, allowing their secondary users to make payments independently within that limit.



UPI Vouchers allow users to pay digitally by giving them a prepaid voucher linked to their mobile number. Beneficiaries of these vouchers will be able to use any supporting UPI app, including Google Pay, to pay for all their supported merchant transactions without even linking their bank account on UPI.

Initially introduced for COVID-19 vaccination payments, UPI Vouchers have now evolved into a payment solution for various sectors. Google Pay has collaborated with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Department of Finance to bring this feature.

With the aim of making online bill payments hassle-free and safer, Google Pay, in partnership with NPCI Bharat BillPay, has launched support for ClickPay QR on the Google Pay app. With ClickPay, users can pay their bills on Google Pay by simply scanning a ClickPay QR using the existing QR scanner they are familiar with. No more having to remember bill account details or lengthy consumer IDs.

Google Pay is also introducing prepaid utilities to its list of supported recurring payments categories in partnership with NPCI Bharat BillPay. The feature allows users to discover their prepaid utility providers or aggregators (like housing societies), link their energy accounts, and pay seamlessly using UPI.

Google Pay, in collaboration with NPCI, is introducing Tap & Pay payments for RuPay cards, enabling millions of RuPay cardholders to use their mobile phones for fast and safe payments. Users can add their RuPay card to Google Pay and then simply tap their mobile phone to any card machine to pay. Card information like the 16-digit card number is not stored with Google Pay.

UPI Lite has simplified payments for small-ticket purchases or transfers. Autopay for UPI Lite enables automatic top-ups for a user’s UPI Lite account when the balance falls below a certain amount. Users can now use UPI Lite without worrying about running out of Lite balance.