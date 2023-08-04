Home / Companies / News / Govt auctions 6 coal mines in seventh tranche; NLC, NTPC among winners

Govt auctions 6 coal mines in seventh tranche; NLC, NTPC among winners

State-owned NLC India and NTPC along with three private players have bagged coal blocks in the seventh round of auctions which concluded with the sale of all six mines

Press Trust of India New Delhi
While NLC bagged North Dhadu (Western Part) coal block in Jharkhand with 434 million tonnes of coal reserves, NTPC won the North Dhadu (Eastern Part) coal block, which has 439 million tonnes (MT) of coal reserves, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

State-owned NLC India and NTPC along with three private players have bagged coal blocks in the seventh round of auctions which concluded with the sale of all six mines put under the hammer, an official statement said on Friday.

While NLC bagged North Dhadu (Western Part) coal block in Jharkhand with 434 million tonnes of coal reserves, NTPC won the North Dhadu (Eastern Part) coal block, which has 439 million tonnes (MT) of coal reserves, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

Private players Hindalco Industries bagged the Meenakshi West block in Odisha, which has 950 MT of coal reserves. Bajrang Power and Ispat Ltd won the Pathora East and Pathora West coal blocks in Madhya Pradesh with 110.40 MT and 81.69 MT of coal reserves, respectively.

Nilkanth Coal Mining also bagged Sherband coal block in Chhattisgarh which has a reserve of 90 MT.

"With the successful auctioning of these six coal mines, the total number of coal mines auctioned under commercial auctions now stands at 92," the ministry said.

These mines are projected to generate annual revenue of approximately Rs 34,185 crore (excluding partially explored coal mines) calculated at the current PRC (peak rated capacity) of coal mines.

The operationalization of these coal mines is expected to lead to a capital investment of around Rs 34,486 crore and generate employment opportunities for approximately 3,10,818 people, it said.

Among the mines auctioned, two coal mines are fully explored while four are partially explored.

"The average revenue share has shown an upward trend, increasing from 22.12 per cent in the previous tranche to 23.71 per cent. This higher revenue share indicates a strong and continued interest from industry players and investors in the commercial coal mining sector and stable future of coal mining in India," the coal ministry stated.

This also signifies the success of the reforms introduced by the government in the coal sector through the introduction of commercial coal mining, it added.

Also Read

NLC India board approves raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through bonds

Coal Ministry receives 35 bids under 7th tranche of coal mines auction

CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23

Govt extends last date to submit bids under 7th tranche of coal auctions

Nilkanth Coal Mining bags Sherband coal block in 7th round of auctions

Reliance Industries' annual general meeting of shareholders on Aug 28

Jinesh Gopani quits Axis MF; Shreyas Devalkar to head of equities

Vedanta looks to refinance $3.8 bn bonds maturing between 2024-2026

Go First insolvency: NCLT directs RP to file details on recent developments

Biocon Biologics announces top leadership appointments including COO

Topics :NLCNTPC

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story