Jinesh Gopani quits Axis MF; Shreyas Devalkar to head of equities

Devalkar has been with the fund house for over seven years and has been managing its bluechip, mid-cap, small-cap and flexi-cap funds

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Jinesh Gopani, Former-Head of equity, Axis Mutual Fund

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
Jinesh Gopani has quit Axis Mutual Fund (MF) as its head of equities after a 14-year long stint with the fund house. Axis MF has promoted fund manager Shreyas Devalkar to fill up the vacated position.

Gopani headed the equity investment team at the fund house for over seven years and was co-managing four active schemes — Focused 25, Long Term Equity, Growth Opportunities and ESG Equity.
 
Gopani will be with Axis MF for the next two months to ensure a smooth transition, said an Axis MF official, adding, that Gopani is likely to start his own venture. Messages sent to Gopani remained unanswered at the time of going to press.

Devalkar has been with the fund house for over seven years and has been managing its bluechip, mid-cap, small-cap and flexi-cap funds. Prior to joining Axis, Devalkar was a fund manager at BNP Paribas AMC.
 

Topics :Mutual FundAxis Mutual Fund

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

