Gentari, Shell India forge EV charger roaming partnership in India

Clean energy firm Gentari and Shell India have formed a strategic partnership to improve electric vehicle (EV) charging accessibility nationwide, according to a company announcement on Thursday.

The partnership aims to provide access to a collective network of over 450 EV charging points across India.

"Effective July 10, Shell Recharge charging points will be accessible through the Gentari Go app, and Gentari chargers will be available to Shell Recharge users, giving them access to a network of more than 450 chargers," Gentari said in a statement.

The partnership aims to significantly enhance EV charging accessibility and service quality in India by enabling roaming between Gentari Go and Shell Recharge.

Gentari Go provides users with access to a growing network of over 5,000 charging points across India, Malaysia, and Thailand. In India alone, Gentari Go features more than 3,000 charging points. This network will increase with the integration of Shell Recharge's strategically located infrastructure across key cities in the country, offering greater accessibility, reliability, and convenience to EV users. ALSO READ: India's electric vehicle sales surged in June; slow start for e2Ws: Fada "This partnership marks a meaningful step in expanding access to integrated and dependable EV charging for our users. By combining Gentari's scalable, technology-led solutions with Shell's premium locations, we are strengthening our commitment to building efficient, user-centric infrastructure that supports India's shift toward low-carbon mobility," Nikhil Thomas, CEO of Gentari Green Mobility India, said.

The integration will boost EV charging connectivity across key cities in western and southern India, enhancing access in high-demand urban centres. As part of Gentari's broader mission, the partnership will play a vital role in helping accelerate EV adoption and driving sustainable growth in India's electric mobility landscape. "Our partnership with Gentari is a meaningful step towards enabling a seamless and accessible EV transition for our customers. It ensures interoperability, allowing customers to enjoy our ultra-fast, reliable charging at Shell fuel stations, as well as providing convenient access to Gentari's wide network across cities. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering everyday convenience and enabling customers to confidently adopt electric mobility," Sanjay Varkey, Director of Shell Mobility India, said.