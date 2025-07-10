Home / Companies / News / Canara Bank drops 'fraud' label on Anil Ambani-linked RCom loan account

Canara Bank drops 'fraud' label on Anil Ambani-linked RCom loan account

The case relates to a loan account linked with Ambani's firm Reliance Communications, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings

Reliance Communications
Ambani’s legal challenge was based on this principle, arguing that no hearing was provided prior to the fraud declaration by Canara Bank | (Photo: Company Website)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 3:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Canara Bank on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that it has withdrawn its classification of a loan account linked to industrialist Anil Ambani as ‘fraudulent’.
 
Following this disclosure, a bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale disposed of Ambani’s petition challenging the fraud tag, stating that “nothing survives” in the matter.
 
The court further directed that this update be communicated to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 

Case linked to Reliance Communications insolvency

 
The case relates to a loan associated with Ambani’s firm, Reliance Communications, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings. On 8 November 2024, Canara Bank had classified the account as fraudulent, citing multiple reasons including the diversion of ₹1,050 crore loan funds, disbursed in 2017, to a group company. These funds were allegedly used to settle liabilities owed to related parties.
 
The classification was made in accordance with the RBI’s master circular on fraudulent accounts, which outlines procedures and guidelines for such declarations.
 

SBI also flagged Reliance Communications account as fraudulent

 
Canara Bank’s move to withdraw the fraud tag comes shortly after Reliance Communications disclosed to the exchanges that the State Bank of India (SBI) had also labelled the firm’s loan account as fraudulent due to observed irregularities. 
 
In a letter to the company, SBI stated:
 
“We have taken cognisance of the responses (wherever received) to our show-cause notice and after due examination concluded that sufficient reasons have not been provided to explain the non-adherence to loan terms or account irregularities to the satisfaction of the bank.”
 

Ambani had challenged fraud tag citing lack of hearing

 
Earlier, in February this year, the Bombay High Court had stayed Canara Bank’s fraud classification while agreeing to hear Ambani’s plea. During the hearings, the court raised questions about whether the RBI intended to act against banks that fail to comply with its guidelines and the Supreme Court’s ruling, both of which mandate that borrowers must be granted a hearing before their accounts are classified as fraudulent.
 
Ambani’s legal challenge was based on this principle, arguing that no hearing was provided prior to the fraud declaration by Canara Bank.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PhysicsWallah, YCMOU join hands to offer credit-based online degrees

HoABL, Mittal Builders to co-develop ₹2,000-cr township in Naigaon

Gentari, Shell India forge EV charger roaming partnership in India

Amazon launches 10-minute delivery in Delhi, expands quick commerce play

IPO-bound Oyo partners Yatra to expand its business travel offerings

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaCanara BankAnil AmbaniReliance CommunicationsBS Web Reportssbi

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story