Canara Bank drops 'fraud' label on Anil Ambani-linked RCom loan account

Canara Bank on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that it has withdrawn its classification of a loan account linked to industrialist Anil Ambani as ‘fraudulent’.

Following this disclosure, a bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale disposed of Ambani ’s petition challenging the fraud tag, stating that “nothing survives” in the matter.

The court further directed that this update be communicated to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The case relates to a loan associated with Ambani’s firm, Reliance Communications , which is undergoing insolvency proceedings. On 8 November 2024, Canara Bank had classified the account as fraudulent, citing multiple reasons including the diversion of ₹1,050 crore loan funds, disbursed in 2017, to a group company. These funds were allegedly used to settle liabilities owed to related parties.

The classification was made in accordance with the RBI’s master circular on fraudulent accounts, which outlines procedures and guidelines for such declarations.

SBI also flagged Reliance Communications account as fraudulent

In a letter to the company, SBI stated:

“We have taken cognisance of the responses (wherever received) to our show-cause notice and after due examination concluded that sufficient reasons have not been provided to explain the non-adherence to loan terms or account irregularities to the satisfaction of the bank.”