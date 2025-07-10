Canara Bank drops 'fraud' label on Anil Ambani-linked RCom loan account

Canara Bank on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that it has withdrawn its classification of a loan account linked to industrialist Anil Ambani as ‘fraudulent’.

The classification was made in accordance with the RBI’s master circular on fraudulent accounts, which outlines procedures and guidelines for such declarations.

SBI also flagged Reliance Communications account as fraudulent

In a letter to the company, SBI stated:

“We have taken cognisance of the responses (wherever received) to our show-cause notice and after due examination concluded that sufficient reasons have not been provided to explain the non-adherence to loan terms or account irregularities to the satisfaction of the bank.”