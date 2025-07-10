Digital Connexion appoints CR Srinivasan as CEO to lead AI growth plans

Digital Connexion, a provider of scalable data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions, on Thursday announced the appointment of CR Srinivasan as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Digital Connexion is a joint venture (JV) between Brookfield Asset Management, Reliance Industries Limited and Digital Realty. It is investing in over 140MW of AI-ready data centre capacity across Chennai and Mumbai in its first wave of investment to meet growing hyperscale and enterprise demand, according to a company release.

Announcing Srinivasan's appointment, Digital Connexion said he brings over three decades of experience across the telecom, IT, cybersecurity, and digital services sectors.

India has the second-largest number of active internet users globally, and with its domestic Artificial Intelligence (AI) market projected to more than triple to $17 billion by 2027 as per estimates, it is seen as one of the fastest-growing AI economies globally.