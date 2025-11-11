Software firm Salesforce to train 100K Indian learners in AI by June 2026

Global software firm Salesforce on Tuesday said it aims to train 100,000 learners in India by June 2026. In partnership with SmartBridge, a talent accelerator and edtech firm, the company will impart artificial intelligence (AI) skills under the ‘YuvaAI Bharat: GenAI Skill Catalyst’ programme.

The YuvAI programme, which stands for Youth for Unnati and Vikas with AI, is a nationwide AI skilling initiative that aims to equip learners across India with future-ready AI skills.

Who will benefit from Salesforce’s YuvaAI initiative?

The companies will focus on learners from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, targeting participants from both academia and industry. Through Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform, the programme will give learners hands-on experience through a blended curriculum of live expert sessions and self-paced learning.

Upon completion, participants will receive digital credentials validating their expertise in AI-driven business applications. What does the government say about India’s AI talent potential? Speaking on the development, Kavita Bhatia, group coordinator (Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technology Division, MeitY) and chief operating officer of IndiaAI Mission, said, “India’s youth are the driving force of our AI future. Through the YuvaAI programme under the IndiaAI Mission, we aim to unlock their potential with the right skills and opportunities. ‘YuvaAI Bharat: GenAI Skill Catalyst’ reflects this spirit — bringing together government, academia, and industry to inspire and train the next generation of AI innovators. We welcome partners like Salesforce and SmartBridge in shaping this transformative journey.”