Gupshup launches domain-specific ACE LLM for customer interactions

Gupshup, a conversational engagement platform, unveiled ACE LLM on Thursday, a collection of domain-specific Large Language Models (LLMs) tailored for various functions like marketing, commerce, support, Human Resources & IT, and industries including banking, retail, utilities, and more.

ACE LLM is constructed upon foundation models like Meta’s Llama 2, OpenAI GPT-3.5 Turbo, Mosaic MPT, Flan T-5, and others, and has been adapted to cater to specific industries and functions. The model is also fortified with enterprise-grade safety controls and guardrails.

Offered in sizes ranging from 7 to 70 billion parameters, the newly launched LLM can generate text in over 100 languages such as Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Bahasa, Arabic, Mandarin, Hindi, and English, among others. When integrated with journeys built in Gupshup's conversational engagement platform, ACE LLM can further empower goal-oriented business conversations that drive conversions.

The company noted in a statement that the built-in guardrails in ACE LLM help to filter out irrelevant or out-of-context responses. When synergised with a company's existing knowledge base, the increase in accuracy levels and transparency readies the output to manage dynamic user conversations. Additionally, the LLM encompasses enterprise-level controls for accuracy, source data boundaries, tone, auditing, teach mode for non-generative responses, automated testing, and analytics.

“To harness the full power of foundation LLMs, enterprises must fine-tune them for their domain requirements and add additional guardrails around security, compliance, and relevance, while also ensuring data residency and cost efficiency. Gupshup is thrilled to launch the ACE LLM family of domain models, which are custom-built to fill this gap, thereby enabling enterprises to transform their customer experiences,” Beerud Sheth, CEO and Co-Founder of Gupshup, expressed.

Earlier, in January 2023, Gupshup introduced Auto Bot Builder, a tool that uses LLMs to automatically and effortlessly create advanced chatbots for enterprises. The Auto Bot Builder initially employed OpenAI's GPT-3 as the foundational model and has since expanded to support more models, such as Llama 2, OpenAI GPT-3.5 Turbo, MPT, and others. This addition to Gupshup's offering underscores the company's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide targeted solutions across various domains.