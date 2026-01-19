Haryana Gramin Bank sets up IPO cell, aims to approach regulator soon

Given your presence in an agrarian state, how has the bank performed in agriculture lending?
Our agriculture advances stood at Rs 11,967.46 crore, registering a 9.84 per cent year-on-year growth. Lending under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) has also shown steady traction. Between April 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025, we sanctioned loans worth Rs 8,523.28 lakh across 438 accounts, of which Rs 7,560.78 lakh was disbursed through 391 accounts. In the previous financial year (April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025), sanctions amounted to Rs 9,999.45 lakh across 435 accounts, with disbursements of Rs 9,882.30 lakh through 431 accounts.