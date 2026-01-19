Haryana Gramin Bank sets up IPO cell, aims to approach regulator soon

Haryana Gramin Bank is among the three RRBs selected for listing, and we are working at a fast pace under the guidance of our sponsor bank, Punjab National Bank. We have recently created a dedicated IPO cell within the bank. PNB has deputed a company secretary and chartered accountants to assist us with due diligence and preparation of the proposal. We are hopeful of approaching the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) soon. Recently, the Department of Financial Services also held a review meeting on the subject, and we are closely following all directions issued by the government.